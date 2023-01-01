Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.93.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 2.0 %

Saia stock opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $342.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.