Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.93.
Saia Trading Down 2.0 %
Saia stock opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $342.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.