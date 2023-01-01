Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of RARE opened at $46.33 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $287,862. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

