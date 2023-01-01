Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of RARE opened at $46.33 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.