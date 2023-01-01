Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) PT Lowered to $33.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 323.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 27.2 %
HOTH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.