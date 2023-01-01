Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) PT Lowered to $33.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 323.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 27.2 %

HOTH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

