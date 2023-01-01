Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Up 16.1 %

GAIA stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 million, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.