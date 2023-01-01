Argus Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

MU opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

