Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.03.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $614.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.