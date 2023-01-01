NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.26.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

