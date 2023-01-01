NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.26.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
