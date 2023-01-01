Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOND stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Mondee has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.29.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares in the company, valued at $54,725,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,868 over the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

