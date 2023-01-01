Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Univest Sec lowered their price target on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Euroseas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESEA opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

