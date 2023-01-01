CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.69 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.76.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

