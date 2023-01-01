CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.69 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.76.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
