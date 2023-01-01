Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.