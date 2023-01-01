First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

