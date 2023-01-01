Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

