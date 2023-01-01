Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $810.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WASH. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 95.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,687,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

