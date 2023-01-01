Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,187 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 4,050 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Workhorse Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
