Workhorse Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,187 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 4,050 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.63. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workhorse Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Workhorse Group news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at $80,197.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.