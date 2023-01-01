Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.91. Approximately 177,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,467,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

Specifically, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,236,027.20.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.