Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 26.8%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

