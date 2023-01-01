ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Short Interest Update

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating) by 442.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIVO Bioscience were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIVOW opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

