Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 3.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.55. 3,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,083,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Specifically, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

