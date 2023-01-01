NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after China Renaissance lowered their price target on the stock from $12.30 to $10.40. China Renaissance currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 648,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,170,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
