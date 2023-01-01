NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after China Renaissance lowered their price target on the stock from $12.30 to $10.40. China Renaissance currently has a hold rating on the stock. NIO traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 648,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,170,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

