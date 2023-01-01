Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $319,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 10.0% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $386,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

XPDB stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

