Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops By 21.4%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ZYNE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.