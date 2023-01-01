Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Grows By 34.3%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 688.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 376,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

