Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ardelyx traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 40719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

