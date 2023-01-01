PACCAR Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, January 13th (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

