Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

VYNT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) by 3,001.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

See Also

