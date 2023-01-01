Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vyant Bio to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
VYNT stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).
