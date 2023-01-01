WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBCP opened at $25.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

