WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WesBanco Price Performance
WSBCP opened at $25.12 on Friday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
WesBanco Company Profile
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WesBanco (WSBCP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.