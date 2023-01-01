Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.20. 2,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,414,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,264.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,264.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,385 shares of company stock valued at $843,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

