XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in XBiotech by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 97.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.51 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XBiotech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

