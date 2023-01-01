FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,889,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,359 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,071,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,606 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,958,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING opened at $10.07 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

