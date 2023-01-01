Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $85.02 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.