Randeep Singh Grewal Acquires 6,228 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,228 shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £124.56 ($150.33).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BBH stock opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £852.11 million and a P/E ratio of 901.18. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 132.40 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.46).

About Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

