FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.