Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.30 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.09.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

