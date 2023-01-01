Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OR. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.25.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

