Zacks Research Comments on Dollar General Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $10.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.95. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.