Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Invitation Homes Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invitation Homes in a report released on Wednesday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 37.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

