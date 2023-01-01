Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now expects that the software company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.83. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $284.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock worth $398,822. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

