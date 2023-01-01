Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.87%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

