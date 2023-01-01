Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Acuity Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,805 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

