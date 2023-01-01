Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Acquires £15,578.16 in Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Parker acquired 19,972 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($18,800.58).

Sareum Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Sareum stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.00) on Friday. Sareum Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55.10 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56.

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

