Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) Insider Acquires £15,578.16 in Stock

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Parker acquired 19,972 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($18,800.58).
Sareum Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Sareum stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.00) on Friday. Sareum Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55.10 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 345 ($4.16). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56.
Sareum Company Profile
