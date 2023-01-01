Brokers Issue Forecasts for Limoneira’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Limoneira in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Limoneira’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Limoneira Price Performance

Limoneira Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 million, a PE ratio of -203.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -499.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,163,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,862,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.