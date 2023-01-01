Capital One Financial Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDYA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

IDYA stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $874.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

