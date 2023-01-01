TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 49.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

