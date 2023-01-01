TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 49.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

