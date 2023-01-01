TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

TGTX opened at $11.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

