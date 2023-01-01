Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 72,804 shares of company stock valued at $803,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 738,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.