Evercore ISI Increases TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $16.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

