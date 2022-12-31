Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 596 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $253.83. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

