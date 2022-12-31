Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 318 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 474.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $365.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

