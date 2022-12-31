First Command Bank Acquires 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

LLY opened at $365.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

